Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,787 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $192,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $30.42.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

