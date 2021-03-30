Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $625,000 Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

NYSE:SLF opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.