Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,179 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,701 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,882 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,067,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,796,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after buying an additional 848,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $688,971.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,122,172.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,732.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,156 shares of company stock worth $3,780,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.87.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

