Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 12,293 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

NYSE MA opened at $362.91 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $227.10 and a 12-month high of $389.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

