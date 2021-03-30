Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.