Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Saturday, May 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

TSE LB opened at C$40.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$41.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.75.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. Analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

