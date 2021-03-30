Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EHC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

