Canaccord Genuity Boosts Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $150.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $120.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.92 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $7,542,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

