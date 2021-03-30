Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $134.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.08.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $133.20 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $134.66. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.04.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

