Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $134.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.08.
Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $133.20 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $134.66. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.04.
In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
