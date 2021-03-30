Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enservco from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Enservco stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Enservco has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 238.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.40% of Enservco worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

