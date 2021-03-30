Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

WVE opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. Research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.