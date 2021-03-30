Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS VOSSY opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Vossloh has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.21.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following segments: Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

