$182.19 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce $182.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.90 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $164.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $750.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $737.20 million to $769.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $790.42 million, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $833.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,918 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,415,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,251,000 after acquiring an additional 480,918 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,432,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,767,000 after acquiring an additional 176,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

CUBE opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

