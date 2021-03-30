United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Up 116.9% in March

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the February 28th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,258.0 days.

UDIRF stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Internet has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UDIRF. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

