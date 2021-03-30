United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UUGRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

