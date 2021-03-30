Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. Entain has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $22.00.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

