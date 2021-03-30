ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITMPF. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of ITMPF stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.