Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,767.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Texas Pacific Land Corporation is landowners principally in the State of Texas. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities. Texas Pacific Land Corporation, formerly known as TEXAS PAC LTD, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,476.34 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $345.00 and a 12-month high of $1,710.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,281.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $786.18.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 180 shares of company stock valued at $174,669. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

