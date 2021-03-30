JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) to Neutral

AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AGLNF stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

