JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) to Neutral

AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
AGLNF stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25.
About AGL Energy
