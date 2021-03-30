Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 9,484 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after acquiring an additional 759,374 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,219,000 after acquiring an additional 172,075 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,516,000 after acquiring an additional 722,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $57,503,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $141.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average is $104.72. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $147.69.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $64,931.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,721 shares in the company, valued at $507,581.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

