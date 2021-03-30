Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 39,492 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,492 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

GNW opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

