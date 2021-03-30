Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,941,000 after buying an additional 198,764 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after acquiring an additional 113,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 691,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after acquiring an additional 44,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,692 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average is $97.47.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $153,872.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,786,973.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

