Colony Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,495 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after buying an additional 1,668,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,766,000 after buying an additional 407,234 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $12,403,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,055 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,470 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OHI stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.