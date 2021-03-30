Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $843,000.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $125.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.18.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

