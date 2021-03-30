Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Usio had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 15.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $154.23 million, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. Usio has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

In other news, Director Michael R. Long sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,100,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,627. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Usio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

