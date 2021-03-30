Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%.

Shares of MEDS opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Trxade Group has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.89 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 million, a PE ratio of 238.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEDS. National Securities began coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

