TheStreet Lowers Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) to D

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Summer Infant stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. Summer Infant has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 0.87%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summer Infant stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Summer Infant at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.