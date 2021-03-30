TheStreet Downgrades ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) to D+

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IMGN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after buying an additional 2,850,590 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,473,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,482 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

