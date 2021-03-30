Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Wolverine World Wide has raised its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

