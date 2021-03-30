Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a payout ratio of 82.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.3%.

Shares of HASI opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

