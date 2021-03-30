Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.003.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of BBD opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

