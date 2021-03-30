Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Announces GBX 5.10 Dividend

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON PGH opened at GBX 241 ($3.15) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.24 million and a PE ratio of 8.79. Personal Group has a twelve month low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 239.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 231.64.
