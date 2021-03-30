Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Announces GBX 5.10 Dividend

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PGH opened at GBX 241 ($3.15) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.24 million and a PE ratio of 8.79. Personal Group has a twelve month low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 239.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 231.64.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

