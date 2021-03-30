Steelcase Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend by 27.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Steelcase has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Steelcase alerts:

NYSE:SCS opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.