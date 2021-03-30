First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
See Also: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.