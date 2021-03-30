First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

