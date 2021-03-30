Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $417.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 83.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $417.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

