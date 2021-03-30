BMO UK High Income Plc (BHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

BMO UK High Income Plc (LON:BHI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from BMO UK High Income’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BHI opened at GBX 91.25 ($1.19) on Tuesday. BMO UK High Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.20 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 84.53. The company has a market capitalization of £105.74 million and a P/E ratio of 50.69.
BMO UK High Income Company Profile
Read More: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for BMO UK High Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO UK High Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.