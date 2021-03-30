BMO UK High Income Plc (BHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

BMO UK High Income Plc (LON:BHI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from BMO UK High Income’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BHI opened at GBX 91.25 ($1.19) on Tuesday. BMO UK High Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.20 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 84.53. The company has a market capitalization of £105.74 million and a P/E ratio of 50.69.

Get BMO UK High Income alerts:

BMO UK High Income Company Profile

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO UK High Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO UK High Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.