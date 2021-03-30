Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Reaches $405.15 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be bought for $405.15 or 0.00685469 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $778,298.21 and $1,605.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00058369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00212871 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $541.82 or 0.00916690 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00051008 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00077172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030336 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WG0USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.