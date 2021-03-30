Oxygen (OXY) Market Capitalization Reaches $148.35 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $148.35 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00005001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000727 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

