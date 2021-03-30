Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Drops By 44.2%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CBGPY opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBGPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

