Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Drops By 66.7%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Commercial National Financial stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.46. Commercial National Financial has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

