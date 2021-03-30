Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.68 Million Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after buying an additional 15,847 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,719,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $116,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $31,431,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,370. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.