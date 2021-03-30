Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 112,076 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $53,087,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,927,237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,227,000 after buying an additional 253,280 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,628,000 after buying an additional 892,670 shares in the last quarter.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

