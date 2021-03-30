Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 211,081 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,399,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 211,081 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of Cubic worth $210,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,255,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cubic by 870.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,325,000 after purchasing an additional 976,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cubic by 1,046.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 686,898 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cubic by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,349,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after purchasing an additional 208,097 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cubic during the third quarter worth approximately $6,980,000.

Shares of NYSE CUB opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.00 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic Co. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $78.13.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Cubic’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

