Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 175,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAF. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EAF. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.