Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 52,648 Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Silgan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at $1,362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SLGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

