Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 47,975 Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Invitae by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 997,639 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,051,000 after buying an additional 240,536 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,739,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,993,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after acquiring an additional 138,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $156,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $217,592.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,441 shares of company stock worth $5,617,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

