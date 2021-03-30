Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,158 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $80,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Arista Networks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $307.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.99 and a 12 month high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total transaction of $121,246.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,632.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total value of $218,360.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $48,556.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,154 shares of company stock valued at $59,309,338 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.