Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,135,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,354,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.67% of Atmos Energy worth $203,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after buying an additional 91,889 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,897,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATO. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $111.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

