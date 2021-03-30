Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 802 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Science Applications International worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,006 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

