Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,261,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 308,339 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $86,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,868 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,717 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 382.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 730,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after buying an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

